A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 14-12 overall and 6-6 at home, while Minnesota is 13-13 overall and 6-6 on the road. These teams just played on Saturday in which Portland won which ended a Minnesota five-game win streak in the head-to-head series.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves spread: Trail Blazers -4

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 230 points

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves money line: Portland -170, Minnesota +143

What to know about the Trail Blazers

The Timberwolves are out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Portland secured a 124-118 W over Minnesota. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and had 36 points and eight assists. Anfernee Simons added 31 points.

Portland is one of the most accurate teams from beyond the arc, ranking third in the NBA with a 38.4% on three-point attempts. All five starters are shooting at least 36.2% while Jerami Grant leads the team with 45.1%. Lillard, Simons and Grant are all averaging over 22 points per game.

What to know about the Timberwolves

In Saturday's loss to the Blazers, Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 26 points while D'Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert each had 24 points. Minnesota dropped to 3-2 without star Karl-Anthony Towns who remains out with a calf injury.

Allowing an average of 116.08 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end despite the presence of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert. He is averaging just 1.3 blocks per game after averaging at least 2 blocks per game in each of his previous eight years in Utah. But the T-Wolves are third in the league in steals per game, led by Edwards' 1.9 swipes per night.

