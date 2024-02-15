We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on the Thursday NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center. Portland is 15-38 overall and 9-16 at home, while Minnesota is 38-16 overall and 19-11 on the road. The Timberwolves have won and covered the spread in three of their last four head-to-head meetings with the Blazers.

On the season, the Timberwolves are 28-23 against the number, while the Trail Blazers are 25-28. Minnesota is favored by 9 points for Thursday's action in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 214.5 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,800.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Portland.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves spread: Trail Blazers +9

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 214.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves money line: Trail Blazers: +340, Timberwolves: -440

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota is currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings, coming off a 121-109 win over Portland on Tuesday. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 41 points in the victory, and Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Timberwolves defense forced 16 turnovers and has now limited opponents to 42.7% shooting from the floor over its last two games. In two games against the Blazers this season, Minnesota has forced 35 turnovers, and ball pressure will likely be a key again on Thursday night. Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland is currently 14th in the West and saw its current losing streak extended to five games after Thursday's defeat to the T'Wolves. Deandre Ayton was a bright spot in the loss, going 11-of-12 from the floor on his way to posting a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons also had 20 points and five assists but he struggled from the field, going 6-for-19. Ayton is now averaging 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, while Simons is averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 assists. Portland will enter Thursday's contest shorthanded as Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) are both out.

Key Betting Info

For the season, Edwards (questionable) has averaged 26.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, so replacing that level of production would be a tall task for Minnesota if he can't suit up.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Timberwolves are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last 9 games when the spread was between -10 to -7.

The Trail Blazers are 18-26 against the spread in their last 44 games after a day off.

The Trail Blazers are 8-11 against the spread in their last 19 games when the spread was between +7 to +10.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves picks

