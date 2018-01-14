Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV, odds, picks, analysis

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves



Date: Sunday, Jan. 14



Sunday, Jan. 14 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota



Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine Odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Late on Sunday night, two Northwest division foes will square off when the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Winners of four in a row, the Wolves will look to keep their hot streak rolling, as they continue to breath down the necks of the San Antonio Spurs in third place. It's been an impressive little run, as they've beaten the Pelicans, Cavaliers, Thunder, and Knicks -- all by double digits. Karl-Anthony Towns has been tremendous lately, putting up 21.2 points, 15.6 rebounds, and four assists, while also shooting over 61 percent from the field in their last five games.

As for the Trail Blazers, they'll be looking to get back on track after dropping their past two games. Every game right now is crucial as they jockey for position in the bottom half of the Western Conference playoff picture, where fifth and ninth place is separated by just 1 1/2 games. Damian Lillard has returned to the lineup, which is great news for the Blazers after he missed seven games in the past few weeks with a hamstring injury.