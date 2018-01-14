Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV, odds, picks, analysis

The Wolves will look for their fifth straight win

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Follow: GameTracker  

SportsLine Odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Late on Sunday night, two Northwest division foes will square off when the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Winners of four in a row, the Wolves will look to keep their hot streak rolling, as they continue to breath down the necks of the San Antonio Spurs in third place. It's been an impressive little run, as they've beaten the Pelicans, Cavaliers, Thunder, and Knicks -- all by double digits. Karl-Anthony Towns has been tremendous lately, putting up 21.2 points, 15.6 rebounds, and four assists, while also shooting over 61 percent from the field in their last five games.

As for the Trail Blazers, they'll be looking to get back on track after dropping their past two games. Every game right now is crucial as they jockey for position in the bottom half of the Western Conference playoff picture, where fifth and ninth place is separated by just 1 1/2 games. Damian Lillard has returned to the lineup, which is great news for the Blazers after he missed seven games in the past few weeks with a hamstring injury.

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories