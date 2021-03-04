Who's Playing
Golden State @ Portland
Current Records: Golden State 19-16; Portland 19-14
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Golden State's 137-122 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Warriors suffered a grim 117-91 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-44. The top scorers for Golden State were power forward Eric Paschall (18 points) and point guard Stephen Curry (16 points).
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Portland and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but Portland stepped up in the second half for a 123-111 victory. Power forward Carmelo Anthony was the offensive standout of the game for the Trail Blazers, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 29 points and five steals. Anthony had some trouble finding his footing against Los Angeles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Melo's points were the most he has had all year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Golden State, who are 18-17 against the spread.
Portland's win lifted them to 19-14 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 19-16. Allowing an average of 115.06 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 24 out of their last 33 games against Portland.
- Jan 03, 2021 - Golden State 137 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 01, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Golden State 98
- Jan 20, 2020 - Portland 129 vs. Golden State 124
- Dec 18, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Golden State 112
- Nov 04, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Portland 118
- May 20, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 117
- May 18, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 16, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Portland 111
- May 14, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Portland 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Golden State 107
- Dec 29, 2018 - Golden State 115 vs. Portland 105
- Dec 27, 2018 - Portland 110 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 23, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Portland 125 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 14, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 11, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 24, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 16, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 29, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 17, 2016 - Golden State 135 vs. Portland 90
- Nov 01, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Portland 104
- May 11, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 121
- May 09, 2016 - Golden State 132 vs. Portland 125
- May 07, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Golden State 108
- May 03, 2016 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 01, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 03, 2016 - Golden State 136 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 11, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 112
- Feb 19, 2016 - Portland 137 vs. Golden State 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 108
Injury Report for Portland
- Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)
- CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)
- Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Golden State
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)
- Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)
- Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)