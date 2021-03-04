Who's Playing

Golden State @ Portland

Current Records: Golden State 19-16; Portland 19-14

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Golden State's 137-122 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Warriors suffered a grim 117-91 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-44. The top scorers for Golden State were power forward Eric Paschall (18 points) and point guard Stephen Curry (16 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Portland and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but Portland stepped up in the second half for a 123-111 victory. Power forward Carmelo Anthony was the offensive standout of the game for the Trail Blazers, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 29 points and five steals. Anthony had some trouble finding his footing against Los Angeles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Melo's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Golden State, who are 18-17 against the spread.

Portland's win lifted them to 19-14 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 19-16. Allowing an average of 115.06 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 24 out of their last 33 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Golden State