Who's Playing

Golden State @ Portland

Current Records: Golden State 19-16; Portland 19-14

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like the Dubs' 137-122 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Warriors found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-91 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-44. The top scorers for the Dubs were power forward Eric Paschall (18 points) and point guard Stephen Curry (16 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Portland and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half for a 123-111 win. Portland can attribute much of their success to power forward Carmelo Anthony, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five steals. Anthony had some trouble finding his footing against Los Angeles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Melo's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Dubs, who are 18-17 against the spread.

Portland's win lifted them to 19-14 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 19-16. Allowing an average of 115.06 points per game, Rip City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 24 out of their last 33 games against Portland.