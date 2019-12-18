Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Portland
Current Records: Golden State 5-23; Portland 11-16
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 40 turnovers -- the Trail Blazers prevailed over the Phoenix Suns 111-110 on Monday. SG CJ McCollum was the offensive standout of the game for the Trail Blazers, as he had 30 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (47 combined) and lost 100-79 to the Sacramento Kings. Golden State was down 79-59 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Trail Blazers have some work to do to even out the 6-23 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.56
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 29 games against Portland.
- Nov 04, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Portland 118
- May 20, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 117
- May 18, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 16, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Portland 111
- May 14, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Portland 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Golden State 107
- Dec 29, 2018 - Golden State 115 vs. Portland 105
- Dec 27, 2018 - Portland 110 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 23, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Portland 125 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 14, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 11, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 24, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 16, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 29, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 17, 2016 - Golden State 135 vs. Portland 90
- Nov 01, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Portland 104
- May 11, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 121
- May 09, 2016 - Golden State 132 vs. Portland 125
- May 07, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Golden State 108
- May 03, 2016 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 01, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 03, 2016 - Golden State 136 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 11, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 112
- Feb 19, 2016 - Portland 137 vs. Golden State 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 108
