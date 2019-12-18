Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Portland

Current Records: Golden State 5-23; Portland 11-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 40 turnovers -- the Trail Blazers prevailed over the Phoenix Suns 111-110 on Monday. SG CJ McCollum was the offensive standout of the game for the Trail Blazers, as he had 30 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (47 combined) and lost 100-79 to the Sacramento Kings. Golden State was down 79-59 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Trail Blazers have some work to do to even out the 6-23 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.56

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Golden State have won 23 out of their last 29 games against Portland.