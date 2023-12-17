We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 6-18 overall and 2-8 at home, while Golden State is 11-14 overall and 5-8 on the road. The two teams met less than two weeks ago with Golden State winning 110-106 but Portland covered the spread as 12.5-point underdogs.

This season, the Warriors are 10-14 against the spread while the Trail Blazers are 11-13 against the number. Golden State is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Warriors odds, and the over/under is 232.5 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Golden State vs. Portland. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors spread: Trail Blazers +5.5

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors over/under: 232.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors money line: Trail Blazers: +169, Warriors: -205

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 131-120 to the Dallas Mavericks. Portland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anfernee Simons, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds and six assists, and Jerami Grant, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds.

Portland was ultimately undone by a 7-for-32 shooting night from the 3-point line. The Blazers rank 28th in the NBA from beyond the arc this season, shooting just 34.1% from distance. Golden State takes and makes the fourth-most 3s in the NBA this season.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They snuck past the Brooklyn Nets with a 124-120 victory on Saturday. Stephen Curry was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6-for-8 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points.

Klay Thompson also scored 24 points in the victory, while Brandin Podziemski had 19 points. The Warriors went 17-for-32 from the 3-point line in the victory and it was the first time in six games that they shot better than 40% from deep as a team.

