Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Golden State Warriors certainly haven't been the offensive juggernaut that the NBA world has been accustomed to seeing. The team has been forced to play the last seven games without Stephen Curry as the superstar guard deals with a groin injury. Without Curry in the lineup, the Warriors have gone just 3-4 during that stretch and there's been plenty of turmoil off the court surrounding Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. In addition to Green getting into a verbal altercation with Durant, he's been dealing with a sprained toe that has caused him to miss six out of the team's last eight games.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers have been the exact opposite of the Warriors. Portland currently has the second-best record in the Western Conference at 12-6 and trail the Memphis Grizzlies by just a half of a game for the top spot in the West. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum continue to be the dynamic scoring backcourt that they've been in the past while Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins have come up huge for the team's frontcourt. Nurkic is currently averaging a double-double (15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds) and has scored at least 13 points over the team's last four games.

Odds and analysis

Trail Blazers: Portland is coming off a tremendous season that ended in horrific fashion as they were swept in the opening round of the 2018 playoffs. However, the Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong start out of the gate and have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA thus far. The Trail Blazers are averaging 114.2 points per contest this season, which is good for eighth in the entire NBA. It'll be interesting to see if Lillard and McCollum can keep up their stellar play against the defending champions.

Warriors: Golden State has been a train wreck as of late with four consecutive losses to their credit without the likes of Curry and Green in the lineup. The Warriors really have struggled with their offense scoring just 95 points or less in three out of the last four games. Durant certainly will continue to be the focal point of the offense, but the Warriors are going to need to rely on production from up and down their roster if they want to get back in the win column.

Game prediction, pick

This line likely means that Vegas believes that Golden State's slide could continue. Considering how lethal Portland's offense is, the Trail Blazers have all the firepower to come away with a victory. Roll with Portland in this game despite being on the road.