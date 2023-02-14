Who's Playing

Washington @ Portland

Current Records: Washington 26-30; Portland 28-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards will face off at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Washington will need to watch out since the Trail Blazers have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 127-115 victory at home. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with 40 points, five dimes and six boards. Dame's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 135-126. Despite the loss, the Wizards got a solid performance out of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 34 points along with seven rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 28-27-2 against the spread.

Portland's win lifted them to 28-29 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 26-30. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Tuesday.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.22

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Washington.