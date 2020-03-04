Trail Blazers vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Portland

Current Records: Washington 22-38; Portland 27-35

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.1 points per matchup. They are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Wizards have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Washington came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, falling 133-126. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 35 points and eight assists. Beal's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Portland took their contest against the Orlando Magic on Monday by a conclusive 130-107 score. It was another big night for Rip City's shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 41 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

Portland's win lifted them to 27-35 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 22-38. We'll see if Rip City can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.48

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Portland have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.