Trail Blazers vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Portland
Current Records: Washington 22-38; Portland 27-35
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.1 points per matchup. They are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Wizards have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Washington came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, falling 133-126. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 35 points and eight assists. Beal's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Portland took their contest against the Orlando Magic on Monday by a conclusive 130-107 score. It was another big night for Rip City's shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 41 points, five dimes and five rebounds.
Portland's win lifted them to 27-35 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 22-38. We'll see if Rip City can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.48
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Jan 03, 2020 - Portland 122 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 18, 2018 - Portland 119 vs. Washington 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Portland 124
- Dec 05, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. Portland 92
- Nov 25, 2017 - Portland 108 vs. Washington 105
- Mar 11, 2017 - Washington 125 vs. Portland 124
- Jan 16, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 08, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Washington 109
- Jan 18, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Washington 98
Watch This Game Live
-
