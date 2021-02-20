Who's Playing

Washington @ Portland

Current Records: Washington 9-17; Portland 18-10

What to Know

This Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Washington Wizards will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 126-124 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard was on fire, shooting 7-for-16 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 43 points and 16 dimes. The matchup made it Dame's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Washington and the Denver Nuggets clashed on Wednesday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 130-128. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 41-24 deficit. Small forward Davis Bertans was the offensive standout of the matchup for Washington, shooting 9-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 35 points.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 18-10 and the Wizards to 9-17. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Washington.