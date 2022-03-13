Through 3 Quarters

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards have combined for 198 points three quarters in. It's looking more and more like Portland's high-powered offense is just too much for Washington as the Trail Blazers lead 105-93.

Portland has been led by shooting guard Josh Hart, who so far has shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and has recorded 38 points, four dimes and six rebounds. Hart does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Washington has been relying on the performance of small forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has 23 points and five assists.

This is the first time Portland has been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past seven games.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Portland

Current Records: Washington 29-36; Portland 25-40

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 123-85 bruising that Rip City suffered against the Utah Jazz this past Wednesday. Portland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-35. Guard Brandon Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for the Trail Blazers; Williams finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played this past Friday, losing 122-109. Power forward Kyle Kuzma (23 points) and shooting guard Corey Kispert (21 points) were the top scorers for Washington.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Wizards in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 115-110 victory. Will Rip City repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.99

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 13 games against Washington.

Injury Report for Portland

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)

Justise Winslow: Out (Achilles)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Quadriceps)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)

Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Washington