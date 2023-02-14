Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards (26-30) hit the road to take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (28-29) on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Blazers are 16-13 at home, while Washington is 12-18 on the road. The Wizards saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Monday in their 135-126 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Blazers are looking to build off an impressive 127-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Washington, while Jerami Grant (concussion), Justise Winslow (ankle), and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are out for Portland.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Portland is favored by 3 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards spread: Trail Blazers -3

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards over/under: 236 points

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards money line: Portland -155, Washington 130

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Rip City had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, taking their matchup 127-115. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 8 of 14 from downtown and finished with 40 points, five assists, and six rebounds.

Lillard has been on an absolute tear, averaging 35.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game in the month of February. For the season, Lillard has per game averages of 31.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. Portland's supporting cast is spearheaded by shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who averages 21.4 points and 4.2 assists per game in six games.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 135-126. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 34 points along with seven boards.

With this being the second game of a cross-country road back-to-back, Washington's Injury Report is unclear. The only definitive absence for the Wizards will be small forward Kyle Kuzma. Porzingis presents a major matchup issue for Portland. The 27-year-old center has been a dominant force in the month of February, averaging 29.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

