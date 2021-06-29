The injuries just keep coming for Portland Trail Blazers' forward Zach Collins. After missing the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to a stress fracture in his left ankle, the former Gonzaga product reportedly suffered another setback in his rehab process by re-fracturing his foot, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

We last saw Collins in the Orlando bubble, where after missing 63 games with a shoulder injury, he managed to play in all eight of the Blazers seeding games to help lift them to the postseason. Unfortunately, though, Collins was unable to play in the playoffs as he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. He was expected to return for the 2020-21 season, but he suffered a setback that required a second surgery to his ankle. Now it appears as though his timeline for a return has been kicked further down the road with this latest injury.

Since being drafted tenth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Collins has appeared in just 154 games, which is likely in part why Portland declined not to offer a contract extension before this season started. Without an extension, Collins will now face unrestricted free agency this summer, and with the latest injury added onto his lengthy list, it could scare some teams away from taking a chance on him.

However, when Collins is healthy, he's shown flashes of what he can be in the league as a 6-11 forward who can stretch the floor a bit. He's not going to command a ton of money in restricted free agency, which might be a bonus for Portland if they plan to keep him, but any team willing to take a chance on him could end up winning big if he's able to fully recover from his latest injury. Still, though, the amount of injuries Collins has suffered on his feet isn't ideal for someone of his size and could hinder his ability to get back to what he was prior to being sidelined for nearly two seasons. There's currently no timetable on when Collins would be ready to return to action.