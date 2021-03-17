If you were unaware that Trevor Ariza is on the Oklahoma City Thunder, you'd be forgiven considering that he's played exactly zero minutes for them this season. And based on how things are going, it seems unlikely that he'll ever put on their jersey.

Contenders across the league are looking for help ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, and Ariza is a name on many team's lists. At this point, though, it seems that the Miami Heat may have the inside track. They're in discussions with the Thunder on a deal that would send Ariza to the Heat in exchange for a second-round pick, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

The Thunder were hoping to go full rebuild mode this season, which is why they let Danilo Gallinari go and traded Chris Paul and Steven Adams. But so far they've been much better than everyone anticipated, and are currently 17-23, which has them just two games out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. It's pretty clear they don't want to get into the playoffs, so it's no surprise that they're shopping Ariza rather than figuring out a plan for his return.

As for the Heat, they started out slow, but that was largely due to Jimmy Butler missing 10 games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and other injuries. Now healthy, they've rattled off wins in 12 of their last 13 games to improve to 22-18 on the season, which has them in fourth place in the East. As they climb in the standings, it's no surprise that they're looking to strengthen their roster for what they hope will be another deep playoff run.

Ariza hasn't played all season due to personal matters, and it's not clear when he'd be ready to go. However, if contenders are trying to trade for him, there's clearly an expectation around the league that he would be able to suit up soon. The 35-year-old swingman is clearly well past his prime, but he's a veteran, a solid 3-point shooter and can defend multiple positions on the wing. Those types of players aren't readily available, and it's worth seeing what he has left in the tank when all you have to give up is a second-round pick.