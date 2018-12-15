Trevor Ariza trade update: Suns deal veteran to Wizards for Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre, per report
The deal that was once dead is now happening minus the Memphis Grizzlies
With players that signed with a new team in the offseason able to be moved on Saturday, it appears that the deal that fell apart is now back on.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns have agreed to a trade that will send forward Trevor Ariza to Washington. In addition, Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers will be headed to Phoenix as part of the trade with no draft picks being involved.
