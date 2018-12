Trevor Ariza trade update: Suns finally deal veteran to Wizards for Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre, per report

With players that signed with a new team in the offseason able to be moved on Saturday, it appears that the deal that fell apart is now back on.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns have agreed to a trade that will send forward Trevor Ariza to Washington. In addition, Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers will be headed to Phoenix as part of the trade with no draft picks being involved.

This comes just hours after a three-team trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies fell apart late Friday night. The deal was originally expected to have veteran forward Trevor Ariza heading to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre heading to the Grizzlies and the Suns acquiring Austin Rivers, MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden to round out the deal.

The Suns were also supposed to acquire a 2020 second-round pick from the Grizzlies and a conditional 2019 second-round pick from the Wizards. However, the Grizzlies and Suns got the names mixed up and the Suns thought that they were acquiring Dillon Brooks rather than MarShon Brooks. The Grizzlies refused to include Dillon Brooks in the deal, so everything fell apart.

The Los Angeles Lakers had previously been linked as a potential team that could look to acquire Ariza in a three-team trade. Earlier this month, Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers were talking to the Suns about a trade that would involve Ariza and potentially guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In addition, the Suns are looking to bolster their backcourt, which they have now with the addition of Rivers.

During the 2018-19 season, Ariza has started in all 26 games that he's suited up for and has put together averages of 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. In Thursday's 99-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Ariza scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting and knocked down three shots from deep after missing a game against the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the week.

Ariza is familiar with the Wizards organization because he played for the team from 2012-14. The veteran forward owned averages of 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc during his two seasons in the nation's capital.