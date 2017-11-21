Trevor Booker day-to-day. So what does it mean?

Trevor Booker didn’t practice on Tuesday, and is out with a sprained left ankle, which Kenny Atkinson calls ‘day-to-day.’

The Brooklyn Nets have had plenty of injuries, nagging ‘day-to-day’ style ones as well as the devastating Sports Center types. Booker in fact has already been hit with one of those annoyances already, and the Nets, particularly in the frontcourt, have been weakened as a result.

Sure, the backcourt lost their two best players in D’Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin, but with the way Spencer Dinwiddie is producing along with the depth at wing, the situation doesn’t feel so morbid. But the bigs f Brooklyn haven’t all been healthy at the same time since last month. Sigh (or is it now Tsai?)

No timetable on Booker yet, but here’s the latest, per his head coach.

“He didn’t practice today so I think we’re day-to-day. I think he did a little bike and stuff, but it’s just a little more day-to-day process with him,” said Atkinson.

So, in the event he’s out for an extended period, what happens to his minutes?

“The good thing (is) Jarrett (Allen) is healthier and his performance the other night was good and we’ve got (Tyler) Zeller too,” Atkinson pointed out. “We do have enough bigs to do it by committee: Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson), Quincy (Acy), Jarrett and Tyler. That looks how the bigs rotation with be. 5-4, 4-5.

Atkinson insists that he won’t push Allen too far.

“Again, coming off the injury, we don’t want to shove 30 minutes on him,” Atkinson said of his prized rookie who played 12 minutes Sunday. “That’s my hope: that we’ll get there. I feel like we’ll get there eventually. Right now I think he can go 15, 20 max. That’s just where he is coming back from the injury.”

Atkinson adds that he likes what he’s seen from Allen to this point. In 13.9 minutes per game, Allen, who has played in eight, is averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals. Against the Warriors, Allen had 6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block in 12 minutes.

“Just in the last game I thought he gave us a boost,” Atkinson said. “I thought he had a nice block and his ability to roll to the rim – especially against switching team – it gives us a nice dimension. And he fits the way we want to play – he fits our style.

“We just want him to get in peak form. I don’t think he’s in peak form right now because of the setback. He needs game reps. He needs practice reps. He got some today and that was good. I am looking forward to him getting better as the season goes on.”

Better and apparently more minutes, too.