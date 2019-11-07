Trevor Booker recounts tenure with Wizards, calls it 'most terrible team that I've probably been on'

Pranks in a professional sports locker room can run rampant, but the Washington Wizards apparently take the cake. On a recent episode of "The HoopsHype Podcast," Alex Kennedy spoke with veteran forward Trevor Booker about his NBA career.

Booker joined the Washington Wizards upon entering the NBA and called it the "most terrible team that I've probably been on." He detailed his early tenure with the Wizards with several stories that had some shock factor to them.

"It was the most terrible team that I've probably been on, but it was probably the most fun I've ever had in the NBA," Booker said. "Because those guys didn't care at all, you know? "I would come into the locker room the day of a game and watch one player cut up the suit of another player. One guy took a s--- in another guy's shoe. Oh my goodness, I have stories for days. We would go on the road and we would break into each other's room and beat a player up, tie him up. There's so many stories I got from those Washington days. It was so much fun, but looking back on it, oh my goodness. It was so unprofessional."

During Booker's first season in Washington, the Wizards struggled and only won 23 games. The Wizards were in a rebuilding phase and moved on from troubled guard Gilbert Arena in December 2010 when he was traded to the Orlando Magic. That was less than a year removed from Arenas being suspended for having a gun in the locker room.

The 2011-12 season was even worse for the Wizards as they won just 20 games under new coach Randy Whitman. The Wizards did blossom into a playoff team during the 2013-14 season and defeated the Chicago Bulls in the opening round of the postseason.

During the summer of 2014, Booker left the franchise to sign with the Utah Jazz in free agency. Booker also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Indiana Pacers before trying to play overseas. However, a foot injury forced him to return to the United States and the 31-year old big man is eyeing an NBA comeback.

"I'm just glad I got out alive," Booker said in reference to his tenure with the Wizards.

Based on that type of dysfunction, Booker's account of the Wizards locker room may not be all that surprising. It didn't sound like there was a ton of discipline and structure within the Wizards organization, which may explain the team's struggles in the early part of the 2010s.