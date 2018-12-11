Tristan Thompson injury update: Cavaliers center out 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained foot, per report
The Cavaliers frontcourt depth has taken another blow
The injury issues keep coming for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. With Kevin Love still out of the lineup as he recovers from foot surgery, Tristan Thompson will be joining him on the sidelines.
Thompson is expected to miss two weeks to a month with a sprained left foot, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Thompson left Monday night's loss to in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon's foot.
Though he will be forced to miss some time, Cleveland will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), Thompson doesn't sound overly concerned with the injury.
"They didn't chop my foot off so I'll be fine," Thompson said after the game on Monday night. "It's a little swollen but I'll be alright... It happens when you're rebounding and the little guys are down there. It's part of the game. I'm just glad I was able to walk off on my own two feet.
"Obviously I wanted to finish the game out, but what's important now is to get back right and get back on the court as soon as I can to go out there and fight with my teammates."
You can see Thompson discuss the injury below, via Fox Sports Ohio:
On the season, Thompson, 27, is averaging 12 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers. In his absence Ante Zizic, Larry Nance Jr., and Channing Frye will all likely see some extended run.
