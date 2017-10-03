Tristan Thompson wants to bring defense to Sixth Man of the Year award

Tristan Thompson is moving to a bench role this season with the Cavaliers choosing to play small ball. Thanks to the addition of players like Jae Crowder, Cleveland has the ability to make his move, but it leaves Thompson in an odd position. He's been a capable starting center for years and being moved to the bench would seem frustrating.

Thompson, however, seems ready to embrace his new role. He was asked about it after a team scrimmage and not only said he is willing to do whatever it takes to win, but added that he's going to make a run at Sixth Man of the Year.

"I'm going to go for Sixth Man of the Year, put myself in position to do that," Thompson said after the scrimmage. "Just play hard, though. I'm not going to look too much into it, but if you're going to come off the bench, might as well have a little goal -- and I feel like with the second unit we have and the energy that I bring off the bench, I'll put myself in pretty good position. Especially when you win." Via ESPN

This is an award that has always gone to offensive players. Thompson's best attribute is what he brings on the defensive end with great rim protection and strong rebounding. Obviously, he will still bring these attributes and might even finish games, but now he will be doing it from a bench role.

If Thompson were to manage to win the award, he'd buck a long lasting trend that even some of the NBA's best defenders haven't been able to beat. Andre Iguodala has never won the award even though he took home Finals MVP while coming off the bench. Taj Gibson probably got closer than anybody else at winning the award thanks to his defense, but even he came up short.

The role of sixth man is usually thought of as a player that can come off the bench and provide a quick scoring punch. Basketball has come a long way over the years and the value of defense has never been more appreciated. Maybe this will be the year a defensive-minded player like Thompson finally wins it.