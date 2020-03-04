Troy Daniels to sign with Nuggets after being waived by Lakers, per report

Troy Daniels signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason expecting to serve as a 3-point specialist on one of the NBA's best teams. The problem was, he struggled to actually make his shots. A career 40 percent 3-point shooter before this season, Daniels made only 35.7 percent of his attempts as a Laker despite defenses devoting the bulk of their attention to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Those numbers were boosted by a few big games, and by the time the rest of the roster was healthy, Daniels largely fell out of the rotation. He shot just over 26 percent from behind the arc in his last 10 games with the Lakers, so the team waived him with an eye on Dion Waiters or J.R. Smith as a replacement.

Fortunately for Daniels, he won't be out of work for very long. He is currently finalizing a deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver sorely needed more shooting. The Nuggets are currently ranked 26th in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game and 17th in 3-point percentage. Adding insult to injury, the Nuggets dealt two players in Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez that were widely believed to have been underutilized in Denver at the deadline to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and on their new team, the pair has combined to shoot over 44 percent from behind the arc on almost 14 attempts per game.

Daniels will likely encounter the same issues Beasley did when it comes to carving out a role in Denver's rotation. Mike Malone strongly prefers defensive-minded players. While Beasley thrived as a spot starter last season and played well off of the bench this year, he averaged only 18.2 minutes per game with the Nuggets this season while racking up quite a few DNP-CDs. Daniels is similarly underwhelming defensively, so he will likely occupy a similar role. But the Nuggets sorely needed another shooter if only as an option off their bench for certain matchups. In Daniels, they're getting one, even if he brings little else to the table beyond that.