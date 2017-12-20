Truck crashes into pool of Blazers' Evan Turner; rescuers save 'pinned' driver

It's unknown if Evan Turner was at home when the truck crashed into his pool. USATSI

Evan Turner's swimming pool got an unexpected guest on Wednesday when a truck veered off the road and crashed into his backyard pool.

It's unknown whether the Trail Blazers player was home when the scary scene unfolded, but the team confirmed that the crash happened just outside Turner's residence. Here's what it looked like in the aftermath:

Truck crashes into Trail Blazer Evan Turners back yard swimming pool, driver was rescued #LiveonK2 pic.twitter.com/x4GoGi7RNI — Evan Bell (@evanbellKATU) December 20, 2017

The truck reportedly somehow lost control while traveling down a winding road and "went over an embankment" before crashing into Turner's pool. According to the Oregonian, the truck's cab was partially submerged in the pool's water when Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau rescuers arrived to perform a dramatic rescue of the driver.

While at least one rescuer held the driver's head up from the water, others used the "jaws of life" to pry the damaged steering column from the center console which had pinned the driver inside the vehicle, [bureau spokeswoman Capt. Louisa Jones] said. At least eight people participated in the rescue.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Turner released a statement through a team spokesman saying that he's "grateful that the first responders were able to rescue [the driver] and I hope and pray he'll be fine."

Oddly enough, it's the second automobile crash rescue that has involved Turner in just a few months. Back in October, the veteran guard/forward pulled his car over to helped a woman that was left stranded on the highway following a nasty collision.