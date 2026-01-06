Tuesday at DraftKings is one of the most exciting days of the week, with its NBA King of the Court promotion giving away $1 million in bonus bets if you correctly bet on the day's leader for points + rebounds + assists. This leads to an increase in NBA player prop betting on Tuesdays, especially on the stars who are statistically most likely to finish the day as the PRA leader. Tuesday's six-game NBA slate includes Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards in action. Donovan Mitchell (rest) is out for the Cavaliers, so could that create longshot value for another Cleveland player to claim King of the Court when exploring Tuesday NBA player props? Besides King of the Court, DraftKings has numerous betting options, including standard plays like the spread, total and money line for Tuesday NBA and college betting, including Duke vs. Louisville. Here's a look at some of today's other top Tuesday picks at DraftKings.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, 25+ points (+256)



Wembanyama (knee) is questionable for Tuesday, so you'll want to monitor his game status. But if he plays, the 22-year-old phenom is always a popular play on NBA King of the Court days. He's averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for a 38.7 average PRA, the second highest for active players on Tuesday. Many sports bettors are backing his 25+ points alternative line because if he's going to win King of the Court, that likely means he's scoring more than 25 points, and odds greater than +200 creates strong value for someone averaging 24.3 ppg. He was at shootaround Tuesday morning, which is a positive sign.

Luka Doncic, Lakers, 30+ points (-248)

Doncic has the highest PRA total of anyone playing Tuesday with a 50.9 average on the season. That largely comes from his scoring, as Doncic leads the NBA at 33.7 ppg this season. He scored 36 points against the Grizzlies on Sunday and has scored at least 30 points in four straight games and 14 of his last 17 contests. Doncic is the safest play for the King of the Court, and betting him to score 30+ points gives you a strong likelihood of winning your bet, whether Doncic gets King of the Court or not.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, 25+ points (-295)

Edwards is sure to be another popular King of the Court candidate, as he's third behind Wemby and Doncic for the PRA averages for active players on Tuesday. Edwards is seventh in the league in scoring at 29.4 ppg, and he scored 35 points against the Wizards on Sunday. He's gone Over this total in three straight and six of his last seven games, and could provide some value for King of the Court, while taking him at +25 points on the alt line is a safer way to bet him. Edwards was downgraded to questionable (injury maintenance) later on Tuesday, so that's something to track as well.

Magic (-7.5) vs. Wizards (-105)

The Wizards are once again one of the worst teams in the league, entering at 9-25 and coming off a 141-115 loss to the Timberwolves. Each of their last five losses and nine of their last 10 defeats have come by at least eight points. The public knows it would be a massive upset if the Magic (20-16) lose this game straight up, giving the confidence to back Orlando to also cover the number.

Duke (+1.5) vs. Louisville (-115)

Duke being a public favorite is never a surprise, however, this time it's coming as an underdog in the odds, which doesn't happen nearly as often to the Blue Devils. Duke is 13-1 this season, and although Louisville is home, the Cardinals are coming off an 80-76 loss to Stanford on Sunday to fall to 11-3. No. 6 Duke has won seven straight games against No. 20 Louisville, and the public likes that streak to extend to eight. Louisville's second-leading scorer, Mikel Brown Jr. (back), is out.