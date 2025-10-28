The 2025-26 NBA season continues on Tuesday with a five-game slate, and DraftKings is offering its signature King of the Court promotion for its customers for Tuesday, October 28, giving bettors a chance to win a share of a $2 million prize pool for anyone who correctly picks the player that records the most points + rebounds + assists. Each customer is issued one single-use qualifying bet profit boost token upon opt-in for any NBA player prop that is -200 odds or longer. Everyone who correctly chooses the player with the most points + rebounds + assists on Tuesday will split the share of bonus bets.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has the highest points/rebounds/assists total of the day in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings, as the NBA lines have his bar at 51.5. He's averaging a 59 PRA total this season, as he'll be a popular selection for the DraftKings King of the Court promotion. However, that also means a likely smaller payout if he cashes. He's not the only strong option for Tuesday though, with reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (45.5), LaMelo Ball (40.5) and Tyrese Maxey (38.5) in action. Should you back any of those stars with your King of the Court picks? Before you make any Tuesday King of the Court bets on DraftKings, be sure to check out the DraftKings King of the Court picks from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has nailed 65% of his NFL straight-up picks as well this season and has been profitable in multiple areas.

Cohen also correctly picked last week's King of the Court winner, Luka Doncic, in the first King of the Court of the 2025-26 NBA season. Now, Cohen has revealed his DraftKings King of the Court betting strategy for Tuesday's NBA five-game slate.

Top DraftKings King of the Court picks on Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

"In three games this season, Giannis has posted PRA totals of 56, 58, 63," Cohen said. "Without another prolific scorer in Milwaukee's lineup this year, he seems like a virtual lock for 30+ points every game, at least 10 rebounds, and a share of assists. If there's one argument against picking this chalky play, it's that the Greek superstar only averaged 41 PRA against the Knicks in 2024. Regardless, Giannis is the safest play considering his current form and should net you around a $20 bonus bet if he is the winner."

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

"The Hornets' oft-injured guard is a worthy alternative to Giannis as he's entering off a 38-13-13 game against Washington on Sunday," Cohen said. "In all three contests this season, Ball has played 34 or 35 minutes, taken at least 15 shots, and dished out a minimum of eight assists. He posted a 32-10-7 game against the Heat last November and the game over/under tonight is an eye-watering 241.5. Ball will be my choice for King of the Court to try and get at least double the bonus bet value compared to Milwaukee's star forward."

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

"In the last game of the 2024-25 regular season, Harden dropped a 39-7-10 game against the Warriors, which may be good enough to win King of the Court if repeated tonight," Cohen said. "As per usual, the Clippers star is playing heavy minutes and seems like a near lock for 10+ assists in what should be a game played in at least the 220s. Though 44 PRA is his top score thus far this season, if the game goes to overtime, Harden might sneakily be able to surpass Giannis and Ball as tonight's winner."

