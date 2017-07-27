Twitter finds it hilarious that the Warriors are signing a player named Cleveland

You may have been confused by the headline, "Warriors sign Cleveland" on Thursday. Don't worry, you weren't the only one.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Golden State agreed to sign former Southeast Missouri wing Antonius Cleveland to a training camp contract. The 6-6 scorer played with the Trail Blazers in summer league and has a chance to make the Warriors, but it was his name that made everyone giggle.

The Warriors and Cavaliers have battled each other in the last three NBA Finals, so the irony of the Warriors signing a player named Cleveland wasn't lost on the Twitterverse. Here are some of the best reactions.

Even Cleveland is teaming up with the Warriors. https://t.co/irN3DbTL2r — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) July 27, 2017

#Warriors own Cleveland in more ways than one. They signed a guy named Antonius Cleveland. — GSW/Giants Fan Art (@TheCityGFX) July 27, 2017

I want to believe that the Warriors would be petty enough to sign a guy w/the last name Cleveland just for the "Cleveland won a ring" jokes😂 — Chris Booker 🎓🐊 (@Bookerc94) July 27, 2017

When Antonius Cleveland becomes an NBA champion next year it will be the closest the Cavs will get to winning another title.. — Derek Tahara (@DerekTahara) July 27, 2017

Cleveland joins Golden State



Warriors agree to contract with Antonius Cleveland, per @IanBegley https://t.co/sHfErvitFR pic.twitter.com/d9um3QCxY0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2017

I have to cop an Antonius Cleveland Jersey just for the memes. A warriors jersey that says Cleveland on the back. Oh boy — 🇺🇸 (@mlajXBL) July 27, 2017

Warriors stay trolling with the signing of Antonius "Cleveland" 😁 https://t.co/njMMGsowoH — 510 (@DekesOfHazard92) July 27, 2017

Antonius Cleveland sounds like a Key & Peele name https://t.co/Kwq1uZcxCF — Corey Seidman (@CoreySeidmanCSN) July 27, 2017

Signed to get cut just break Cleveland's heart again — DVS (@DVSWhatItTweets) July 27, 2017

Cleveland in a Warriors uniform? is this just a punlic relations stunt??? 😂😂😂 — Cali_Hoops (@Hoops_LA) July 27, 2017

So you can now buy a "Cleveland" Warriors jersey. Really hope he requests the jersey number 31... https://t.co/do7b3fjP4m — Jessica Shobar (@Jlshobar) July 27, 2017

So Warriors will sign a guy named Antonius Cleveland, uh? pic.twitter.com/b9veYzi0JV — Sportando (@Sportando) July 27, 2017

Going to be hard to see Cleveland in a Warriors jersey, but that won't stop us from cheering #SummerBlazers https://t.co/pOKOBLyUxi — Rip City Project (@ripcityproject) July 27, 2017

CLEVELAND. THIS IS FOR YOU *hands championship ring in 2019 season opener* — 84DaysWithout (@84DaysWithout) July 27, 2017

Oh, NBA Twitter -- you never let us down.