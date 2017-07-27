Twitter finds it hilarious that the Warriors are signing a player named Cleveland
The Cavs jokes were out in full force after Golden State reportedly agreed to sign Antonius Cleveland
You may have been confused by the headline, "Warriors sign Cleveland" on Thursday. Don't worry, you weren't the only one.
According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Golden State agreed to sign former Southeast Missouri wing Antonius Cleveland to a training camp contract. The 6-6 scorer played with the Trail Blazers in summer league and has a chance to make the Warriors, but it was his name that made everyone giggle.
The Warriors and Cavaliers have battled each other in the last three NBA Finals, so the irony of the Warriors signing a player named Cleveland wasn't lost on the Twitterverse. Here are some of the best reactions.
Oh, NBA Twitter -- you never let us down.
