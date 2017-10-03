Twitter makes LeBron-Kyrie jokes about new 'gym class' NBA All-Star Game format
The new captain format could cause some awkward moments this February
In recent years the NBA All-Star Game has morphed into less of a game and more of a dunk contest/reality show, and as a result fans have begun to voice their displeasure. On Tuesday, however, the NBA announced a dramatic change to the 2018 All-Star Game by eliminating the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format and replacing it with a captains format.
The leading vote-getter from the East and the West will serve as captains, and then they will select teams from the players who have been voted in as starters and reserves.
The change was met with mixed reactions, but most of Twitter's energy was spent concocting a hypothetical situation where LeBron James is named captain and is put in the unfortunate position of having to choose whether to select former teammate Kyrie Irving, who famously forced a trade from Cleveland earlier this summer.
As usual, the Twitter takes were consistently hot. Here are some of the best:
While the new All-Star Game format may not do much to improve the competitiveness of the game, it will certainly give fans and players something else to talk about over All-Star Weekend.
