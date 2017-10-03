Twitter makes LeBron-Kyrie jokes about new 'gym class' NBA All-Star Game format

In recent years the NBA All-Star Game has morphed into less of a game and more of a dunk contest/reality show, and as a result fans have begun to voice their displeasure. On Tuesday, however, the NBA announced a dramatic change to the 2018 All-Star Game by eliminating the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format and replacing it with a captains format.

The leading vote-getter from the East and the West will serve as captains, and then they will select teams from the players who have been voted in as starters and reserves.

The change was met with mixed reactions, but most of Twitter's energy was spent concocting a hypothetical situation where LeBron James is named captain and is put in the unfortunate position of having to choose whether to select former teammate Kyrie Irving, who famously forced a trade from Cleveland earlier this summer.

As usual, the Twitter takes were consistently hot. Here are some of the best:

"I thought you all said we traded Kyrie? Why's he on the floor with Bron?"



"J.R., this is the All-Star Game" pic.twitter.com/d7LsHFoq5J — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 3, 2017

Kyrie if Lebron picks him for his all-star team pic.twitter.com/IxXWCkfNJQ — co (@_cmervin) October 3, 2017

When LeBron becomes an All-Star captain pic.twitter.com/0L29VG3c1Z — Mario😪RIP @Sucks (@RudyG_y) October 3, 2017

2018 NBA All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/sAn9Fxnvcn — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) October 3, 2017

.@NBA is moving to gym-class humiliation in determining All-Star teams this year https://t.co/9a5YVUOok1 — Steve Daniels (@stevedaniels27) October 3, 2017

Whoever gets picked last in the All-Star draft is already my favorite All-Star — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) October 3, 2017

When you realize Zaza Pachulia has a great shot at being voted one of the All-Star Game captains now: pic.twitter.com/OspUDm4GVj — Androgynous Fog. (@VigorousMental) October 3, 2017

2018 NBA All-Star team selection:



*Lebron has final pick...*



Paul Millsap and Kyrie are left.



*Lebron looks at Kyrie and says 'PAUL'" — alex medina (@mrmedina) October 3, 2017

when it's lebron's turn to pick a player in the all-star game and he sees kyrie is available pic.twitter.com/FV3qrQNQZs — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 3, 2017

Its gonna be embarrassing for the East when the All-Star captains don't pick any of it's players till the final 12 spots. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) October 3, 2017

The Eastern Conference is so bad the NBA had to change formats for the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0ZA2FINJJD — JON (@heymrjon) October 3, 2017

I have no idea how this makes the All-Star game more competitive but it's a good PR strategy to hide how horrific the Eastern Conference is. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) October 3, 2017

All-Star game change is 100% an Adam Silver conspiracy to get the Banana Boat to LA

LeBron gonna get named captain, take Melo/CP3/Wade — 👽Wob Files👽 (@World_Wide_Wob) October 3, 2017

would've been more interesting if the all-star teams were determined by the electoral college. — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) October 3, 2017

Damian Lillard when he found out the NBA All-Star Game will feature captains, but it will still include 12 players from each conference. pic.twitter.com/W1m1UCW5EX — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 3, 2017

After watching NHL try everything to breathe life into All-Star format I don't think it's possible. Can't fault NBA for trying, but ... — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) October 3, 2017

Preview of the last player being picked when NBA All-Star captains choose up sides. pic.twitter.com/qQnKRYsV0S — Mike Dynon (@MikeDynon) October 3, 2017

Guys, all the hurt feelings at All-Star ... I gotta get my credentials now lol — Aaron (@AaronSmarter) October 3, 2017

I think All-Star teams should be selected via spinning the Dunk Wheel. pic.twitter.com/y3JCm8IYEN — Danny Chau (@dannychau) October 3, 2017

what if the new all-star rules are just a giant state farm promotion so chris paul can draft the hoopers!!!!!!!! — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) October 3, 2017

i've obtained very rough prototypes of the new nba all-star game jerseys for team lebron and team kd: pic.twitter.com/x2jGFk4Fva — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) October 3, 2017

While the new All-Star Game format may not do much to improve the competitiveness of the game, it will certainly give fans and players something else to talk about over All-Star Weekend.