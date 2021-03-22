On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Elgin Baylor died of natural causes at the age of 86. The Hall of Famer spent his entire career, 14 seasons, with the Lakers.

He was selected first overall in the 1958 draft, was Rookie of the Year in the 1958-59 season, was an 11-time All-Star and was a 10-time First Team All-NBA selection. He also helped lead the team to eight Finals appearances.

Baylor retired in the 1971-72 season due to knee problems.

He has a statue honoring him outside where the Lakers' arena as a tribute to his exemplary play with the team. In 1977, Baylor was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Baylor stayed with the game of basketball after retiring from the league as he was named the coach of the New Orleans Jazz in 1974. He retired from coaching five years later and became the Los Angeles Clippers' vice president of basketball operations shortly after, in 1986. He stepped down from that role in 2008.

Following the news of his death, many around the sports world sent their condolences to the family and reflected on Baylor as a basketball player and as a friend. Here are some of those reactions:

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said: "Elgin was THE superstar of his era - his many accolades speak to that. He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I'd like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family."

Additionally, Baylor's former Lakers teammate, and fellow NBA legend, Jerry West, offered the following thoughts on Elgin's passing to Jorge Sedano of ESPN Los Angeles.

"I loved him as a person and shared my career with him," West replied. "Never had a teammate like him, great, great player but an even better person. Very sad day for me and his family."