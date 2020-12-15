One of the biggest storylines entering the 2020-21 NBA season was whether Giannis Antetokounmpo would stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. That question was answered Tuesday as Antetokounmpo said he was signing a five-year supermax contract extension that is reportedly worth $228.2 million.

In addition, Antetokounmpo's contract is the richest in NBA history. He had until Dec. 21 to sign the Bucks' supermax contract extension, so the two sides were able to get a deal done with some time to spare.

Shortly after the news of the new pact broke, Antetokounmpo took to social media to express his gratitude for getting the deal done.

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo wrote. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

Despite being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals in the bubble, the Bucks made a huge statement by showing Antetokounmpo that the franchise is motivated to win an NBA title. They went out and acquired guard Jrue Holiday in a huge trade that sent three first-round picks along with guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill out of town.

As should come as no surprise, Antetokounmpo's contract extension had NBA players and fans alike talking about the big decision: