Twitter reacts to Knicks tabbing Leon Rose as next team president

Earlier this week, the New York Knicks fired president Steve Mills. It didn't take long for the franchise to find a replacement. Just hours before Thursday's trade deadline, CAA player agent Leon Rose was reportedly tabbed as the Knicks new president of basketball operations.

Negotiations are expected to pick up shortly after the trade deadline, so nothing will be official right now.

The Knicks decided to go a similar route to that of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka were agents prior to stepping into their basketball operations roles with their respective franchises.

It's certainly an interesting direction, but Rose does represent a lot of star players around the NBA, including Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid and former Knick Carmelo Anthony.

The decision to hire Rose wasn't exactly met with the most positive feedback from the Knicks fanbase, though.

Following the firing of Mills, ESPN reported that the Knicks were hoping to lure president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri away from the Toronto Raptors. Of course, many teams around the league would be interested in Ujiri if he were to leave Toronto: he constructed a Raptors team that won the NBA Finals last season.

The reaction on Twitter to the Knicks' moves were all over the map, with shots at owner James Dolan (of course) to missing out on adding an executive of Ujiri's caliber.

lmao some Knicks fans were hype thinking Rich Paul was boutta be the next Knicks Prez 😂 — Broke Boi Exclusive (@BrokeBoiExcl) February 6, 2020

JAMES DOLAN........ pic.twitter.com/6NjDOk5NsL — free me from this mortol coil (@Y2JA2) February 6, 2020

Phil Jackson was both "well-connected" and "widely respected," as well. https://t.co/0r9XDnBVNz — Moke Hamilton (@MokeHamilton) February 6, 2020