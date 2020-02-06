Twitter reacts to Knicks tabbing Leon Rose as next team president
Fans on social media had a field day with the Knicks' big decision
Earlier this week, the New York Knicks fired president Steve Mills. It didn't take long for the franchise to find a replacement. Just hours before Thursday's trade deadline, CAA player agent Leon Rose was reportedly tabbed as the Knicks new president of basketball operations.
Negotiations are expected to pick up shortly after the trade deadline, so nothing will be official right now.
The Knicks decided to go a similar route to that of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka were agents prior to stepping into their basketball operations roles with their respective franchises.
It's certainly an interesting direction, but Rose does represent a lot of star players around the NBA, including Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid and former Knick Carmelo Anthony.
The decision to hire Rose wasn't exactly met with the most positive feedback from the Knicks fanbase, though.
Following the firing of Mills, ESPN reported that the Knicks were hoping to lure president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri away from the Toronto Raptors. Of course, many teams around the league would be interested in Ujiri if he were to leave Toronto: he constructed a Raptors team that won the NBA Finals last season.
The reaction on Twitter to the Knicks' moves were all over the map, with shots at owner James Dolan (of course) to missing out on adding an executive of Ujiri's caliber.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Heat hit snag in Gallo trade
The reported deal involving Miami and OKC has reportedly hit a considerable snag
-
Report: Grizzlies trade Iguodala to Heat
The Heat are making at least one big move before Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as the Feb. 6 trade deadline...
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Feb. 6 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
2020 NBA buyout market primer
Transaction season doesn't end at the trade deadline
-
Bucks vs. Sixers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Bucks vs. Sixers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Updating NBA trade deadline rumors
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant