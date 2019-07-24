Twitter reacts to Paul George saying he grew up a Clippers fan, and people don't believe him

Paul George grew up a Clippers fan, or did he

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were introduced to the media as official members of the Los Angeles Clippers by a very enthusiastic team owner Steve Ballmer in an unconventional press conference on Wednesday. 

During the event George, a Los Angeles native, says he grew up a Clippers fan, but that Kobe Bryant was his idol. 

George is 29-years-old, putting him at the perfect age to have enjoyed the Shaq and Kobe era in Los Angeles as a kid. During the time George was growing up in the City of Angels the Lakers were the team to like, the team to watch and the team to cheer for, but PG put his loyalty on the (not nearly as successful) Clippers. 

PG-13 was born in 1990, meaning he has seen five Lakers NBA Finals championships, and would have been nine years old when he first saw them win it all. During this time the Clippers were, well, not winning NBA championships. It adds up that a young basketball fan in L.A. at that time would choose to rep gold and purple over red and blue, but George claims this was not the case. 

Twitter met PG's statement with a "seems fake, but ok" attitude, questioning his fandom. 

Fans want proof, giving him Clippers trivia to answer. 

NBA Twitter says no one will believe this, not even fans of his current team.

Some came to the defense of George saying he really did grow up rooting for the Clippers. 

Whether he was a fan back then or not, George is all in on Clippers nation now. 

