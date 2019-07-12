Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade with some serious reporting and some not so serious take on the swap

On this episode of Trading Spaces...

On Thursday night the Twitter world found out that the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul, and reacted accordingly.

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Woj bomb alerting NBA fans of the news and gave details on the trade.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti worked with Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, to deliver the former MVP to his preferred destination: A reunion with James Harden, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

It is being reported that James Harden didn't stay on the sidelines for the deal.

James Harden was a driving force in this deal, I’m told. Russell Westbrook and Harden decides they wanted to reunite and Rockets made it happen despite some questions about fit now that Harden is so ball dominant. Houston believes ceiling is higher with Russ than CP3. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 12, 2019

Reporters and fans are breaking down what this means for both teams involved.

That’s a steal for the #Rockets: You traded a washed-up, hard-headed 34-year-old for an elite, freakish talent in his prime to pair with one of his best friends who is just as hungry for a ring as him. Harden and Westbrook have question marks, but it’s better than CP3 + Harden. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) July 12, 2019

Some people on the other hand, are leaning less towards serious reporting and having fun with the trade news on social media.

In this video paul is seen joking with Rockets owner Daryl Morey saying, "get away from me" and well, we know how that ended.

I guess Daryl Morey took it seriously when CP3 said “Get away from me” 😂



(via @Rachel__Nichols)pic.twitter.com/pajo6ppE29 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 12, 2019

Twitter also did some digging to find the moment CP3 may have found out he was heading to OKC.

Was this the moment Chris Paul found out he was just traded? standing in the corner at the Peach Jam this afternoon pic.twitter.com/nVAZJR1AYq — Kevin Faigle (@kevinfaiglewrdw) July 12, 2019

Warning: offensive language. Fans are imagining what the Rockets team energy will look like next year, and it's not pretty.

Clint Capela: *grabs a defensive rebound within a 5 ft radius of Russell Westbrook*



Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/D92MF4FeC8 — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 12, 2019

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who already went viral once this free agency after Paul George was traded one day before 'Paul George Day' in OKC, realizes hindsight is everything in his latest tweet about the Thunder.

Like I said, the return of Roberson https://t.co/i9kJxbXiTA — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) July 12, 2019

Many Thunder fans aren't happy with the new look of their team, and are expressing their anger -- using SpongeBob videos, naturally.

“We have traded away Paul George and Russell Westbrook for 10 picks in the last week”



Thunder Fans: pic.twitter.com/mpTGZynKCP — Dylan Connolly (@DCONN24) July 12, 2019

When you realize the implications of this trade affect kids who are not even in high school yet:

Houston’s trade package includes their 2026 pick. Basically, a 5th grader somewhere just got traded for Russell Westbrook 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yTKlZllhrZ — Overtime (@overtime) July 12, 2019

