Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade with some serious reporting and some not so serious takes on the swap
NBA Twitter stays undefeated amidst Westbrook-Paul trade
On this episode of Trading Spaces...
On Thursday night the Twitter world found out that the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul, and reacted accordingly.
Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Woj bomb alerting NBA fans of the news and gave details on the trade.
It is being reported that James Harden didn't stay on the sidelines for the deal.
Reporters and fans are breaking down what this means for both teams involved.
Some people on the other hand, are leaning less towards serious reporting and having fun with the trade news on social media.
In this video paul is seen joking with Rockets owner Daryl Morey saying, "get away from me" and well, we know how that ended.
Twitter also did some digging to find the moment CP3 may have found out he was heading to OKC.
Warning: offensive language. Fans are imagining what the Rockets team energy will look like next year, and it's not pretty.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who already went viral once this free agency after Paul George was traded one day before 'Paul George Day' in OKC, realizes hindsight is everything in his latest tweet about the Thunder.
Many Thunder fans aren't happy with the new look of their team, and are expressing their anger -- using SpongeBob videos, naturally.
When you realize the implications of this trade affect kids who are not even in high school yet:
In conclusion ...
