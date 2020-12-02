The Miami Heat revealed their "Vice Versa" jerseys on Wednesday, writing the look is "fit for the future." The Vice City Edition jerseys are blue and pink ombre and black accents.
Take a look at the bright look:
Fit for the future.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2020
Preorder your #ViceVersa jersey Wednesday night at Midnight.
@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/WnWETPe7qH
Here is a closer look:
A closer look 🔍— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2020
Explore #ViceVersa – https://t.co/EubRBt3fyi
@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/OjbfJa0gSy
The Heat teased the jerseys on Tuesday night, tweeting out "VICE in its final format."
VICE in its final format ⏩ #ViceVersahttps://t.co/EubRBsLEGK— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2020
@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/t7X2XpUU8z
The team's website explains the meaning behind the jersey, saying, "In 2017, VICE was born: a trip back through time to the Miami of 1988."
They added, "A tribute, honoring its past through the prism of our future. A uniform, coded as a composite of those that came before it. A design, engineered to deceive your eye—and the opposition's. So as we envision the Miami of a not-so-distant tomorrow, let's reflect on the legacy of its 80s era alter ego—and the latest look it's inspired."
The jerseys will be available Wednesday at midnight, according to the team.
While many fans loved the new look, of course, there were still jokes being made.
Here are some of the best reactions to the reveal:
Playoff hero Tyler Herro tweeted that it was a beautiful day in Miami following the reveal.
Yep. #TylerTuesday x #ViceVersa https://t.co/vaaenTAQTg pic.twitter.com/OOmB1Staun— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2020
A lot of people had yogurt jokes.
They done made this into a uniform https://t.co/H2JVXQLZdf pic.twitter.com/SZ2Rb8JlKl— 〽️𝓪𝓻𝓲 (@soflomademari) December 1, 2020
Miami Cotton Candy Trix Yogurt uniform unveiled pic.twitter.com/G7SVo7IoWa— Dominic C. Sciturro (@DominicSciturro) December 1, 2020
The only thing I can think of when I see the new Miami Heat alternate uniforms are the old Trix yogurts #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/O4nt4lK02K— AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) December 1, 2020
An inside look at the design process:
This is how long it took the Miami Heat to design their new jerseys. pic.twitter.com/zP8pW3Ki3Q— dhwani (@dhwanisaraiya_) December 1, 2020
The Heat said, "Why don't we take every leak and put it all in one jersey."
It was every leak in one https://t.co/KFpHEUxHlY— #Washed Tone (@ToneOzMia) December 1, 2020
Why not both!
Nike "Hey Heat, do you want this last vice jersey to be pink or blue?"— Toasted (@Toasted_6) December 2, 2020
Heat: "yes" pic.twitter.com/Sz6GG0NwAW
Overall, the jerseys were met with a lot of love.
I mean the Heat just have the best uniforms in the NBA these are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/TjTJMmBbE3— Pitching_rebel (@Pitching_rebel) December 1, 2020
They might even be recruiting more Heat fans.
not a heat fan in the slightest but oh my god i want one https://t.co/13zgjKqzkR— Jaya Tewari (@jtewari1) December 1, 2020
The Heat are to the NBA what the Chargers are to the NFL.
The Miami Heat jerseys are the Los Angeles Chargers jerseys of the NBA. In a league of their own. https://t.co/g2FU9Pun0R— #BringMeBieniemy (@mattkaroly) December 1, 2020
People were also a big fan of the court design.
Jerseys are fire but the new Heat Vice court is even better pic.twitter.com/61L9GJLpRe— gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 1, 2020