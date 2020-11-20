The Canadian federal government ruled on Friday that the Toronto Raptors cannot play games in the country, as they require 14 days of self-isolation when traveling from the U.S.. The Raptors would be traveling between the United States and Canada, and it would be also impossible for U.S. teams to travel in and out while still playing the number of games necessary.
With the ruling, the Raptors have decided to play their games in another location -- one with much warmer weather.
A statement from our president Masai Ujiri. pic.twitter.com/qrnPt5MEsA— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 20, 2020
And with that, the Tampa Raptors are officially born.
NBA fans immediately took to Twitter with reactions and jokes about the move.
Here are some of the best reactions:
The Raptors will fit right in.
There is really a lot of dinosaur stuff in Tampa pic.twitter.com/i0DjNV5HMs— Jason Kirk, This American Life's cornhole expert (@thejasonkirk) November 20, 2020
Shoutout to all the day one Tampa Raptors fans.
Been a Tampa Raptors diehard since day 1 #WeTheSouth— Matt Koval (@matthewkoval_) November 20, 2020
The temporary move could spell success, and the city's teams have been good this year.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Champs— Tas Melas (@TasMelas) November 20, 2020
Tampa Bay Rays: World Series
Tompa Bay Bucs: ???
Tampa Bay Raptors: 🤔
To all the Orlando fans out there, don't take offense.
It's been about five minutes and the raptors already have more fans in florida than the magic 💀💀— 𝓥𝓲𝓻𝓰𝓲𝓵 💫💫 (@MahomesEra_15) November 20, 2020
Not going to need all that winter gear anymore.
stressed for the closets of toronto-turned-tampa employees— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) November 20, 2020
Cue the eye emojis.
raps are now a warm-weather team playing in a state with no income tax. bring me all the free agents— Joe Wolfond (@joey_doubleyou) November 20, 2020
They already have new logo designs flooding in.
TAMPA BAY RAPTORS BABY pic.twitter.com/BEitxPuK6d— Whistle (@WhistleSports) November 20, 2020
What will the marketing team come up with this season?
Tampa raptors? Tampa Bay Raptors? Someone in marketing is going to have to work on that one. @Raptors— Jay C (@JayInOakville) November 20, 2020
The Durham Bulls are the Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate and have an offer.
.@Raptors need a G League squad?— Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) November 20, 2020
(we've developed plenty of good players for Tampa over the years, just saying) pic.twitter.com/U1aJSTdC3W