Twitter reacts to unfortunate news that Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL

Porzingis went down in the second quarter of the Knicks' loss to the Bucks

The New York Knicks and the NBA suffered a massive loss on Tuesday night, when star big man Kristaps Porzingis went down with a torn ACL.

Porzingis suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Knicks' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Driving down the lane, Porzingis finished an impressive dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but unfortunately landed awkwardly on his left leg. He was unable to put much weight on the leg, and was helped to the locker room.

Shortly after the game, he received an MRI, which confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the remainder of the season. 

Understandably, Twitter was quick to react to the news with shock and sadness. 

Even other players were offering support for the big Latvian.

We've seen countless players come back from an ACL tear in recent seasons. Hopefully Porzingis will be able to do the same and pick up where he left off. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories