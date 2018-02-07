Twitter reacts to unfortunate news that Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL

The New York Knicks and the NBA suffered a massive loss on Tuesday night, when star big man Kristaps Porzingis went down with a torn ACL.

Porzingis suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Knicks' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Driving down the lane, Porzingis finished an impressive dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but unfortunately landed awkwardly on his left leg. He was unable to put much weight on the leg, and was helped to the locker room.

Shortly after the game, he received an MRI, which confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the remainder of the season.

Understandably, Twitter was quick to react to the news with shock and sadness.

Why did my dad have to thrust Knicks fandom upon me @Dube14? — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) February 7, 2018

It's hard to enjoy the NBA when all the coolest players keep suffering cataclysmic injuries. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) February 7, 2018

Even other players were offering support for the big Latvian.

Was hoping for the best news when I saw the play after the game. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Best wishes and have a speedy healthy recovery @kporzee!! #InjuriesSuch👎🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 7, 2018

Smdh at another injury 2 one of our games best players AGAIN—My Prayers are up for @kporzee — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 7, 2018

Pray for my brother @kporzee 🙏

Kristaps Porzingis



Please!!! pic.twitter.com/UeaXvJylGP — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 7, 2018

We've seen countless players come back from an ACL tear in recent seasons. Hopefully Porzingis will be able to do the same and pick up where he left off.