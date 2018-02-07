Twitter reacts to unfortunate news that Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL
Porzingis went down in the second quarter of the Knicks' loss to the Bucks
The New York Knicks and the NBA suffered a massive loss on Tuesday night, when star big man Kristaps Porzingis went down with a torn ACL.
Porzingis suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Knicks' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Driving down the lane, Porzingis finished an impressive dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but unfortunately landed awkwardly on his left leg. He was unable to put much weight on the leg, and was helped to the locker room.
Shortly after the game, he received an MRI, which confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the remainder of the season.
Understandably, Twitter was quick to react to the news with shock and sadness.
Even other players were offering support for the big Latvian.
We've seen countless players come back from an ACL tear in recent seasons. Hopefully Porzingis will be able to do the same and pick up where he left off.
-
Porzingis tears ACL, out for the season
Porzingis landed awkwardly after a dunk
-
Thomas criticizes Cavs' toughness
The Cavs were outscored 65-31 in the second half on Tuesday night
-
Giannis jumps over Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Greek Freak showed off his athleticism
-
Wall had some things to say about Gortat
Wall was commenting on Gortat's recent controversial tweet
-
Report: LeBron lashed out at Cavs execs
The Cavs held the team meeting after giving up 148 points to the Thunder in January
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
Add a Comment