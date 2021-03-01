It appears as though Joakim Noah's playing days are behind him. Noah, 36, is retiring from the game of basketball, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Noah eventually plans to retire as a member of the Chicago Bulls -- the team that drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Noah played the first nine seasons of his career in Chicago, and he enjoyed his greatest professional success as a member of the Bulls.

Noah was named to two All-Star teams (2013, 2014) with the Bulls, and he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. He was named First Team All-NBA in 2014, and First Team All-Defense in 2013 and 2014. Noah also won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 2015. In addition to spending nearly a decade in Chicago, Noah also suited up for the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers over the course of his career. Most recently, Noah was waived by the Clippers in December after appearing in just seven total games for the franchise. At that point, it became clear that his playing days were likely over.

"What an illustrious career for Joakim, starting with two national titles at the University of Florida, to becoming an NBA Defensive Player of the Year and ultimately evolving into one of the most passionate, spirited players to ever come through our sport," Noah's long-time agent Bill Duffy said after Noah was waived by the Clippers in December. "It's been my honor to represent Joakim through his journey."

Over his career, Noah appeared in 672 regular-season games and averaged 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 27.7 minutes per performance. He also played in 62 playoff games (60 with the Bulls) and averaged 9.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks in those contests.

Given how long he played for the Bulls it's certainly not surprising that Noah wants to retire as a member of that organization. When the time comes, the Bulls will surely honor Noah for all that he brought to the franchise for the better part of a decade. In their history, the Bulls have only raised four jerseys to the rafters. Perhaps Noah will be the fifth.