Tyler Dorsey assigned to Erie Bayhawks

The guard is going back to Erie to get some more experience

Atlanta Hawks’ rookie guard Tyler Dorsey has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, per a report from the AJC’s Michael Cunningham:

Dorsey has played just 46 total minutes in 7 games for Atlanta, but more than half of those have been at the end of blowouts, including all twelve minutes of the fourth quarter in Saturday’s massive loss against the Toronto Raptors.

The gunner from Oregon was selected 41st overall in the 2017 NBA draft and will get valuable experience playing for the Bayhawks in the G League. Dorsey has played four games so far this season with Erie, averaging 21.3 points per game in those four contests. Dorsey is averaging more than 30 minutes per game with the Bayhawks as well, giving him the professional playing time he’s just not getting in Atlanta.

The Hawks are using the G League extensively this season as a way to give playing time to guys like Dorsey and Nicolas Brussino who find themselves on the edges of the depth chart with the first team. Both Dorsey and Brussino are under contract through the 2018-19 season, if the Hawks choose to keep Brussino, so the chance to evaluate them for the future is important, and the G League provides Atlanta’s management with that opportunity.