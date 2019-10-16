Tyler Herro accidentally leaks new Vice Nights Miami Heat jerseys in photo

Something about the state of Florida seems to make NBA players and executives forget what is in the background of their photos. In 2017, Orlando Magic general manager Rob Hennigan shared a photo in front of a whiteboard that revealed his offseason plans for free agency, and Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro committed a similar, albeit nowhere near as serious, gaffe with a photo that he originally posted on Instagram. If you look closely, you can see the yet-to-be-unveiled Vice Nights alternate jerseys that the Heat will wear on a few occasions this season in the background.

Tyler Herro shows a sneak peek of the Miami Heat’s new Vice jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/MlEHeSmiFk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 15, 2019

How do we know what the jerseys are? Because they were leaked in July as well, though without team confirmation.

The Heat’s newest Miami Vice jersey has been leaked 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/TyBLOpVE28 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 15, 2019

Seeing them in the Heat locker room dispels all doubt. Barring an elaborate scheme to throw Twitter off of the scent, these are the Vice Nights jerseys that the team will wear this season, and the look is a bolder, refreshing take on an already beloved uniform concept. The jerseys, based on the gaudy colors seen in everything from fashion to architecture in the Miami of the 1980s, originally came in a simpler concept with black or white as the primary hue.

It's fitting to see a team from Miami put out an even more colorful alternate jersey, and if the response to the previous incarnations of the Vice Night uniforms are any indication, the Heat will have another winner in these. Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported that they were the best selling "City Edition" jerseys last season, and that they accounted for 24 percent of the total jerseys made despite the Heat themselves accounting for only 3.3 percent of the NBA (as one of 30 teams). These new blue jerseys should be the early favorites to earn that honor this season.