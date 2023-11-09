Through the first seven games of the season, Tyler Herro was averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He was attempting 8.7 3s a game and making 41% of them. It was a strong start -- maybe a strong statement, even -- after missing virtually all of the Miami Heat's run to the 2023 Finals and hearing his name in trade rumors all summer.

So when, early in the eighth game, Herro severely sprained his ankle, it hurt in more ways than one.

"It feels like I broke my hand yesterday," Herro, who required surgery as a result of that injury in April, told reporters on Wednesday, following Miami's 108-102 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. "So just starting the season how I did and then this comes across, it's another setback. But I'm going to just keep going."

Herro landed on Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot after a missed shot with about a minute left in the first quarter, then writhed in pain and hopped off the court. He had an X-ray, which came back clean, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters, and will have an MRI on Thursday, Herro said that he will miss "probably a couple weeks."

"It was unfortunate," Herro said. "Just spur of the moment, a floater, a shot that I shoot multiple times a game, just unfortunate to land on his foot. I don't feel the best, but I'm going to get better. I'll be straight."

Herro said that he heard "crunches and cracks" in his ankle when the injury occurred. At that point, "I'm like, 'Yeah, that'll be it,'" he said. "So I actually told the bench, 'I'm done,' like, 'I can't keep going.'"

Miami was awesome without Herro last postseason, and Spoelstra has a reputation for solving problems when shorthanded. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are gone, though, and Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been sidelined. This time, without Herro's pick-and-roll game, things could get ugly. So far, the 2023-24 Heat have scored 111.2 points per 100 possessions with him on the court (i.e. around league-average) and a 96 per 100 (i.e. absolutely putrid, as Memphis' league-worst offense is almost nine points better) with him off the court, according to Cleaning The Glass, which filters out garbage time.

Some caveats, though: It's extremely early, and that on/off differential is as much about the overall struggles of Miami's bench as it is about Herro specifically. When Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been on the court without Herro, the team has been just as efficient offensively as it has been with all three the floor (and 9.1 points per 100 possessions better defensively), according to Cleaning The Glass. Without Herro, Miami will naturally tilt its halfcourt offense toward Butler and Adebayo, and its defense (and defensive rebounding in particular) could improve.

Duncan Robinson started the second half in place of Herro against the Grizzlies, and he's the best short-term option if Spoelstra prioritizes offense. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another potential fill-in starter, and Martin could take the spot (or take Haywood Highsmith's) once he's healthy and up to speed.

Another player to watch in Herro's absence is someone who is already entrenched as a starter. Kyle Lowry had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists against Memphis, all season highs, and it's not a coincidence that he put up those numbers when Herro went down.

"Kyle is going to have to be really aggressive," Spoelstra said.

Lowry has a 10.6% usage rate on the season, easily the lowest of his 18-year career. That number was a Rodmanesque 9.2% before the Grizzlies game.

The Heat, who are 4-4 on the season, continue their road trip in Atlanta on Saturday, San Antonio on Sunday and Charlotte next Tuesday. After a one-off at home against the Brooklyn Nets next Thursday, they'll head back on the road to play Chicago (twice), Cleveland, New York and Brooklyn.