Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is slated to undergo foot surgery on Friday and will miss the start of the 2025-26 season, according to multiple reports. An exact timetable for Herro's return has yet to be determined, but the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

According to the Miami Herald, Herro, 25, dealt with some discomfort in his left ankle while working out during the offseason. Herro received "platelet-rich plasma and cortisone injections" recently as the team hoped to avoid surgery with training camp set to begin on Sept. 30. However, the discomfort continued and surgery was viewed as the best option.

Last season, Herro averaged career highs in points (23.9) and assists (5.5), while shooting a career-best 47.2% from the field. Herro, who led the Heat in scoring, shot 37.5% from beyond the arc and earned his first All-Star nod. Herro, who is set to make $31 million this season, becomes extension eligible on Oct. 1.

With Herro expected to miss the start of his seventh NBA season, the Heat will be relying on veteran guard Norman Powell alongside Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Kel'el Ware. Powell, who will likely slide into Herro's spot in the starting lineup, was acquired during the summer in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. Powell has a track record of being one of the league's better perimeter shooters. The veteran guard shot 41.8% from long-range last season, the third time in the past four seasons that he connected on at least 40% of his 3-point attempts.

The Heat, who have the tenth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference (+4500 at FanDuel) were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive season as they were defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games. Miami will open its season on Oct. 22 at the Orlando Magic.