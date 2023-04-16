MILWAUKEE -- Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro left Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a broken hand. The Heat officially announced the news during halftime.

Herro appeared to suffer the injury late in the first half while diving for a loose ball. With a minute left in the second quarter, Herro knocked the ball away from Grayson Allen and the two went sprinting after it in the backcourt. Herro dove, but Allen was first to the ball and scooped it up just before the Milwaukee native could get his hands on it.

As play continued down on the other end of the floor, Herro crouched near the Heat's bench in serious pain. He spent most of the possession grabbing at his hand and probably would have preferred not to get the ball. When a pass came to him late in the shot clock, he had no choice but to shoot it and tossed up an airball with no conviction.

While he stayed out there for the final 30 seconds, he was not involved and did not re-emerge from the locker room after halftime. There is no official timeline for his recovery, but given the severity of the injury, it's hard to imagine how he could return at any point during this series.