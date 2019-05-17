Tyreke Evans 'dismissed and disqualified' from NBA for violating anti-drug program

Veteran guard Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the league officially announced on Friday.

Under the league's program, Evans will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years, meaning that the earliest that he will potentially be back out on an NBA court will be during the 2021-22 season.

From the NBA:

"The NBA announced today that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Under the Anti-Drug Program, Evans is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years. The NBA, NBA teams, and the Players Association are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a player's suspension or dismissal from the league."

Prior to his dismissal, Evans, 29, was set for unrestricted free agency this summer. The former NBA Rookie of the Year played for the Indiana Pacers this past season and averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.3 minutes of action per game.

"The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league's anti-drug policy," the Pacers said in a statement. "We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support."

In addition to the Pacers, Evans has also played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and Memphis Grizzlies over the course of his career.

Evans is the NBA's 13th disqualification since 1986. Chris "Birdman" Anderson, Stanley Roberts, Roy Tarpley (twice), Mitchell Wiggins, Lewis Lloyd, Michael Ray Richardson, Richard Dumas, Chris Washburn, Duane Washington, John Drew, and O.J. Mayo were the others.