Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will be a game-time decision for Thursday's must-win NBA Finals Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per coach Rick Carlisle. Haliburton is dealing with a calf injury he picked up in Game 5 on Monday. The Pacers trail the Thunder, 3-2, and need a win at home to force a Game 7.

"He is going to be carefully evaluated over the next 36 hours and will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report and probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6," Carlisle told an Indianapolis radio station on Wednesday morning.

Haliburton, who has led the Pacers throughout their improbable run, was not himself in the Game 5 loss. He scored just four points and failed to make a field goal. Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points and 9.1 assists in the playoffs and hit the game-winning jumpshot to beat the Thunder in Game 1 of the Finals.

During the first quarter of Game 5, Haliburton attempted to drive toward the basket against Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. Haliburton ended up falling to the floor and threw the ball away. Right after the play, Haliburton could be seen grabbing at his calf. Just moments later, the Pacers guard was forced to leave the game. Haliburton was ultimately diagnosed with calf tightness before eventually returning.

"He's not 100%, it's pretty clear," Carlisle said after Game 5. "But I don't think he's gonna miss the next game. We were concerned at halftime and he insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half, but he's not 100%."

Haliburton made it clear he wanted to try and gut out playing despite the injured calf.

"I mean it's the NBA Finals," Haliburton said. "It's the Finals. I've worked my whole life to be here. It was not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play."

After trailing by 18 points in the first half, Pacers reserve guard TJ McConnell helped lead the team as they outscored the Thunder 34-28 in the third quarter. McConnell scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter and trimmed the deficit to single digits heading to the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Thunder pulled away thanks to a 40-point performance from star forward Jalen Williams.