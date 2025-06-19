Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is expected to play Thursday night in a must-win NBA Finals Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Haliburton is dealing with a calf injury suffered in Game 5 on Monday. The Pacers trail the Thunder, 3-2, and need to force a Game 7 to continue the series.

"From my understanding, he has every intention of playing tonight," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "... Unless there's some kind of a setback there or if he shows signs where the medical team has to step in and say, 'Listen, we can't throw you out there.' But he's fully intending to be out there tonight. He's going to gut it out."

Charania said the Pacers have a walk-through scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Haliburton's definitive status for Game 6 is expected to be determined around 5 p.m. ET.

Haliburton, the driving force behind Indiana's surprising postseason run, struggled noticeably in the Game 5 loss. He finished with just four points and didn't make a single field goal. Despite the off night, Haliburton has averaged 17.9 points and 9.1 assists during the playoffs and delivered the game-winning jumper to lift the Pacers to a Game 1 victory in the Finals.

In the first quarter of Game 5, Haliburton appeared to tweak his leg while driving to the basket against Thunder center Chet Holmgren. After falling to the floor and turning the ball over, Haliburton immediately reached for his calf. He exited the game shortly after and was later diagnosed with calf tightness, though he did return to the court later in the contest.

"He is going to be carefully evaluated over the next 36 hours and will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report and probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told an Indianapolis radio station on Wednesday morning.

Haliburton made it clear he intended to push through the calf injury, signaling his desire to play despite the setback.

"I mean it's the NBA Finals," Haliburton said after the Game 5 loss. "It's the Finals. I've worked my whole life to be here. It was not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play."