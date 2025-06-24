Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton underwent successful surgery Monday to repair his Achilles after suffering the devastating injury during his team's Game 7 NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said his All-Star is in great spirits, acknowledging the message he sent out in addition to a direct conversation.

"I really want the fanbase to understand this," Carlisle said Tuesday on his weekly 107.5 The Fan radio appearance, according to IndyStar. "The exchange on the telephone last night at 8:49 p.m. Eastern Time was one of the most uplifting moments in my entire coaching career. People should be very hopeful. This is going to be a long haul, a long road back."

Carlisle said while Haliburton's long-term prognosis is positive, the Pacers do not expect him to be in the 2025-26 lineup.

"Obviously, very unlikely that he'll play at all next year," Carlisle said. "I don't think I'm speaking out of school as a non-medical person."

Haliburton answered on the first ring and sounded "upbeat", according to Carlisle, when the two spoke via phone.

With Haliburton on the mend, Indiana's depth in the backcourt will be on full display for a franchise that finished just short of its first NBA title.

"This will allow Andrew Nembhard to step into a different role, that's pretty obvious, and one that he's proven very capable of," Carlisle said. "T.J. McConnell was signed by ownership and (president of basketball operations) Kevin (Pritchard) and (general manager) Chad (Buchanan) last summer to be with us hopefully through the end of his career. Those two guys will lead us in that position and I know Kevin and Chad will find ways to get us other help."

Haliburton, who decided to play in Game 7 despite not being 100%, apologized for his injury after breaking his silence on social media and even quoted the late Kobe Bryant, who also suffered a similar injury during his career.

"Indy, I'm sorry. If any fan base doesn't deserve this, it's y'all," Haliburton said. "But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don't doubt for a second that y'all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours. I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. 'There are far greater issues/challenges in the world than a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.'

"And that's exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right."

Haliburton averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game.