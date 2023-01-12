The Indiana Pacers will be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton for at least the next two weeks because of two separate injuries. Haliburton has both a mild bone contusion in his left knee and a sprained left elbow, the Pacers announced on Thursday.

The injuries occurred against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. After the 119-113 loss, Haliburton left the arena on crutches, coach Rick Carlisle told reporters.

With 2:44 remaining in the third quarter in New York, Haliburton drove toward the rim, went up for a shot, contorted in the air and landed awkwardly. He stayed on the ground as play resumed on the other end of the floor. The Pacers intentionally fouled to stop play, and Haliburton limped back to the locker room with one shoe on.

With a 23-19 record, Indiana sits at the No. 7 spot in the East standings. Haliburton has put together a season worthy of an All-Star appearance, putting up career-high numbers across the board. He's averaging a team-high 20.3 points and a league-best 10.3 assists.

Haliburton has only missed two games this season. In one of them, rookie Bennedict Mathurin took his place in the starting five. In the other, Mathurin stayed in his sixth-man role and Indiana used Jalen Smith in a bigger-than-usual lineup.