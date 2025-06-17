Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf in Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. As a result, Haliburton will reportedly undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

During the first quarter of Game 5, Haliburton attempted to drive toward the basket when being guarded by Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. Haliburton ended up falling to the floor and threw the ball away. Right after the play, Haliburton could be seen grabbing at his calf.

Just moments later, the Pacers guard was forced to leave the game and ended up going to locker room to have his calf examined. Haliburton was ultimately diagnosed with calf tightness before eventually returning to the game.

"He's not 100%, it's pretty clear," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after Game 5. "But I don't think he's gonna miss the next game. We were concerned at halftime and he insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half, but he's not 100%."

However, Haliburton made it clear he wanted to try and gut out playing despite the injured calf.

"I mean it's the NBA Finals," Haliburton said. "It's the Finals. I've worked my whole life to be here. It was not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play."

Despite finishing the game, Haliburton failed to make a single field goal attempt across 34 minutes. He finished the contest with just four points on an 0-of-6 shooting performance to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. His four-point showing was tied for a postseason low.

Haliburton may have been battling, but so were the Pacers. After trailing by 18 points in the first half, Pacers reserve guard TJ McConnell helped lead the team as they outscored the Thunder 34-28 in the third quarter. McConnell scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter and trimmed the deficit to single digits heading to the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Thunder pulled away thanks to a 40-point performance from star forward Jalen Williams.

Pending the results of the MRI, Haliburton's status for Game 6 on Thursday will likely be up in the air. If the star guard can't go, Indiana certainly will face an uphill battle as it attempts to even the series.