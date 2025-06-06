Tyrese Haliburton stuns Thunder with game-winner; Aaron Rodgers to Steelers
Indiana rallied from 15+ down for the fifth time this postseason
THE INDIANA PACERS
The Pacers led Game 1 for just 0.3 seconds. But when you have Tyrese Haliburton, 0.3 seconds is all you need. Haliburton hit a long last-second jumper to lift Indiana to a stunning 111-110 Game 1 victory over the Thunder and cap a furious rally from 15 points down.
- It's Haliburton's fourth game-tying or go-ahead bucket in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter/overtime this postseason alone. Sam Quinn says the data suggests Haliburton is in the conversation with some of the top clutch individual playoff runs of all-time, like Dirk Nowitzki from 2011, LeBron James from 2007 ... and even Michael Jordan from 1998. And here's some reactions to the shot.
- It's Indiana's fifth time overcoming a 15-point deficit this postseason. This time, though, they trailed by 15 ... in the fourth quarter ... on the road ... against the league's best team.
- It ties the largest fourth-quarter comeback in the Finals in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97). The Mavericks also overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter hole in Game 2 of the 2011 Finals. Both teams were coached by Rick Carlisle.
- Carlisle is magnificent, but so are his players. All 10 Pacers who played scored, and nine hit at least one 3-pointer, tied for most ever in a Finals game. Indiana shot 18 for 39 (46%) from 3, including 6 for 10 in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City was just 11 for 30 (37%) from deep, including 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter.
I have no clue how they do it. The Pacers committed 25 turnovers, but, crucially, only five in the second half. They just stuck around until they struck. Obi Toppin hit five 3s. Aaron Nesmith hit three. No Pacers player scored 20+ points, but six scored in double figures.
Without any better explanation, Brad Botkin says Indiana simply has a "team of destiny" feel.
😄 Honorable mentions
- Caitlin Clark is nearing a return but won't rush back.
- Here are the latest coaches involved in the Knicks' search. And don't worry, St. John's fans: Rick Pitino isn't going anywhere.
- Here are five Kevin Durant trade ideas.
- Giancarlo Stanton could begin his rehab assignment next week.
- Jac Caglianone got his first career MLB hit.
- Matt Snyder picked his early All-Star ballot.
- The Diamondbacks reinstated Andrew Saalfrank after a one-year gambling suspension.
- Jerry Reinsdorf reached a long-term agreement for the White Sox to have a new owner potentially by the end of the decade.
- The White Sox are also promoting Kyle Teel.
- The Bruins hired Marco Sturm as coach.
- Coco Gauff will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open women's singles final. Gauff crushed hometown favorite Lois Boisson, and Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek's quest for a fourth straight title at Roland Garros.
- Texas Tech beat Texas, 4-3, to send the Women's College World Series championship series to a winner-take-all Game 3.
- The NCAA Baseball Super Regionals get underway today. Here are our picks and predictions.
- Here's the entire 2025-26 college football bowl schedule.
- Michigan offered Charles Woodson Jr.
- Michael Vick-coached Norfolk State will face DeSean Jackson-coached Delaware State on Oct. 30.
- Happy retirement, Vasiliy Lomachenko.
- Amanda Nunes is coming out of retirement.
🏀 And not such a good morning for ...
THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
I don't think this is a game the Thunder gave away. The Pacers took it. But that won't make it any easier to swallow for Oklahoma City. Here's more that's tough to swallow:
- The Thunder forced 25 turnovers, but they turned that into just 11 points. And that was major writes James Herbert.
- Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren shot a combined 8 for 28. That's just not good enough from your second- and third-best players.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points but missed a short pull-up jumper moments before Haliburton's game-winner.
- In order to better match Indiana's five-out offense, the Thunder put Cason Wallace into the starting lineup for Isaiah Hartenstein. Wallace shot just 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3), was the defender on Haliburton's game-winner and finished a team-worst -13.
Best-of-seven series require adjustments. The Thunder will make them. But, as Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame, they simply have to close better.
😔 Not so honorable mentions
- The Braves blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning.
- What's wrong with the Red Sox?
- Adam Silver said the NBA lottery system isn't broken (I disagree!) and walked back the USA-vs.-World All-Star Game idea. He also discussed expansion.
- Paige Bueckers (concussion protocol) remains out.
- The USMNT will be without several top players for the Gold Cup.
- Could LSU lose a five-star wide receiver commit?
- Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney, scheduled for August, is off due to "personal reasons" from Lopez.
🏈 Aaron Rodgers to join Steelers on one-year deal
The long national (or at least Pittsburgh-wide) nightmare is over. Aaron Rodgers agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers.
- Rodgers, 41, comes to the Steel City after a disappointing two-year stint with the Jets in which he tore his Achilles in the first game of 2023 and then struggled for much of 2024.
- While the 28 touchdown passes last season looks impressive, Rodgers averaged a career-low 6.7 yards per attempt. He finished 25th in expected points added per play and 29th in success rate, just one spot behind last year's starter in Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson.
We can look at this in several ways: The Steelers are clearly better at quarterback than they were entering the day, when Mason Rudolph was the only starter, and better than they've been at the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired, in fact. But is it enough to really raise the ceiling? Pittsburgh hasn't had a losing season under Mike Tomlin but also hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 season.
Bryan DeArdo says Rodgers does indeed set up Pittsburgh to make a deep postseason run.
- DeArdo: "Defensively, Rodgers will be complemented by a unit that is capable of winning some games on its own, especially after adding some necessary pieces via free agency and during the draft. The Steelers' defensive additions this offseason includes six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and first-round pick Derrick Harmon, one of the top-ranked defensive tackle prospects in this year's draft."
But as Garrett Podell details, there are pros and cons.
- Podell: "Last season, Pittsburgh surrendered a quarterback pressure rate of 38.6%, the fourth-highest in the entire NFL. ... Post-Achilles tear, Rodgers would certainly like to be operating out of shotgun and putting less pressure on his movement abilities at his age: The Jets lined up in shotgun on 74.3% of their offensive snaps (11th-highest rate in the NFL). Arthur Smith's Steelers lined up under center on 42.6% of their snaps, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL."
Plus, as Cody Benjamin notes, the Steelers are banking on Rodgers to save them, which proved disastrous in New York.
Here's more:
- Winners and losers
- Rodgers and DK Metcalf are the AFC's top new quarterback/wide receiver duo.
- Rodgers gets chances at revenge against the Jets (Week 1) and the Packers (Week 8). If he beats Green Bay, he'll join this exclusive club.
- Fantasy fallout
🏈 Colts' Anthony Richardson sidelined indefinitely with shoulder injury
The inauspicious start to Anthony Richardson's career continued Thursday, when Colts coach Shane Steichen revealed Richardson won't participate in next week's minicamp after re-aggravating a previous shoulder injury in OTAs.
- Specifically, Richardson is dealing with aggravation/inflammation in his right AC joint. He had the shoulder surgically repaired in 2023, ending his rookie year after just five weeks.
- Richardson won't need surgery -- just rest -- for this ailment, but Steichen did not give a timetable for his return.
- CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports it's not expected to impact Richardson for training camp.
- Daniel Jones will get first-team reps in minicamp.
One may think it's just minicamp, but this is obviously not good. Richardson was an extremely raw prospect as the No. 4 pick coming out of Florida. He desperately needed reps. Then he played in just four games as a rookie before a significant surgery and played just 11 games last year. Now, it's another missed opportunity for reps, this time with his starting role on the line.
The Colts would love for Richardson to win the quarterback battle. Steichen's and general manager Chris Ballard's jobs may depend on it. Richardson's athletic upside is immense. But his injury history and inconsistent throwing -- he completed under 48% of his passes -- loom even larger, and his 2025 season is not off to a good start.
